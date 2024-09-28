Eric Metcalf Says It’s A ‘Must-Win’ Game For Browns On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns are at a pivotal point in their season where they can succumb to the litany of injuries that are piling up and drop to 1-3, or they can keep fighting and get back to .500 at 2-2 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Former Browns Pro Bowler Eric Metcalf knows the importance of Sunday’s matchup and went so far as to call it a “must-win” game.

In a recent clip from In The Dawg Pound shared by former Browns QB Bernie Kosar on X, Metcalf stressed the importance of Sunday’s battle, saying “It’s only Week 4, but I think this is a must-win game, especially with Pittsburgh being 3-0…you don’t want to get behind like that in this division.”

Metcalf also pointed out how the Raiders are in disarray considering head coach Antonio Pierce’s press conference after their Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers when he called his players out for making “business decisions” and not giving the team everything they could.

He is right in the sense that the Steelers looking at 4-0, which coupled with a Browns loss would put Cleveland three games back already and possibly end any hope of winning the AFC North.

Luckily for Cleveland, the Raiders will also be without Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby on Sunday, who are arguably the two best players on the team and are irreplaceable on each side of the ball.

Cleveland won’t be healthy either due to David Njoku, Jedrick Wills, and Jack Conklin all ruled out, but the team has to find a way to capitalize and get back to .500.

