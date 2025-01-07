Browns Insider Believes 1 Player Will Get Big Contract Extension

The Cleveland Browns have a concerning situation to take care of in the offseason.

Myles Garrett sounded the alarms when he said he didn’t want to play for a rebuilding team.

With two years left in his contract, some suggested that the Browns could be forced to trade him if he didn’t like their offseason plans.

Nonetheless, GM Andrew Berry’s claim that Garrett would go straight from Cleveland to Canton gave the fans hope about getting something done.

With that in mind, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared the latest scoop regarding the situation.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the renowned insider hinted at a contract extension on the horizon.

"I think we can kind of, no pun intended, take that to the bank. I think you can really count on that." @MaryKayCabot on @CLETalkingHeads on a potential contract extension for #Browns DE Myles Garrett this offseason pic.twitter.com/HP8h7kg08i — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 7, 2025

She believes that the team really wants Garrett to stay there for the long run, and as such, they’re more than willing to do right by him by signing him to a very lucrative extension.

Garrett has always talked about his desire to stay with the organization for the entirety of his career.

However, it only makes sense that a player of his caliber also wants to play meaningful games and pursue a Super Bowl win.

The Browns will reportedly address their quarterback situation in the offseason, which should be the first step in correcting the team’s issues.

If Garrett still has second thoughts about staying or leaving, perhaps making him an offer he cannot refuse and breaking the bank will be enough to convince him to stay.

