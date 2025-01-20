Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson Has Hit A ‘New Low’ With His Teammates

The Cleveland Browns’ future success hinges largely on their quarterback situation, a point recently emphasized by their Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward.

Speaking candidly about the team’s priorities, Ward stressed that finding a reliable starting quarterback should be at the forefront of their offseason agenda.

As a key defensive player, he understands how a strong quarterback can elevate the entire team’s performance, suggesting that once this crucial position is secured, other elements will naturally fall into place.

Denzel Ward told TMZ that the Browns need a quarterback. pic.twitter.com/RmMsXdYIeW — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) January 16, 2025

Ward’s comments, however, have sparked discussion about their implications for Deshaun Watson.

Analyst Jay Crawford, speaking on “The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” interpreted these remarks as a telling sign of Watson’s declining status within the team.

“I think it marks a new low for Deshaun Watson,” Crawford noted, “because he has to see this and say, like you’re my teammate, you’re out there telling strangers on the streets that we need a new quarterback. Now it’s obvious.”

Crawford didn’t mince words about the subtle messaging in Ward’s statement, viewing it as a “backhand shot” at Watson.

He suggested that if Watson had acknowledged his limitations in the NFL, the situation might be different, but with Watson still potentially in the mix, these comments carry additional weight.

The analyst also touched on a lighter note, commending Ward’s handling of the TMZ interview.

When faced with a reporter who clearly lacked sports knowledge, Ward demonstrated remarkable professionalism and patience.

Rather than highlighting the reporter’s obvious mistake, he maintained his characteristic calm demeanor and answered questions with grace and understanding.

Crawford praised Ward’s approach, noting how well he managed what could have been an awkward exchange.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Browns Should Pass On 1 QB Prospect