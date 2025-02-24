Browns Announce Signing Of Veteran Cornerback

The Cleveland Browns are turning their attention to 2025, facing a stark reality about their roster—particularly on offense where playmakers are in short supply.

While offensive firepower remains a concern, the defensive side of the ball offers more promise, especially at cornerback.

Though Cleveland’s secondary took a step back from its stellar 2023 performance, key contributors from their 11-6 campaign will return to bolster the unit.

Moving to strengthen this position further, the Browns officially announced a new addition to their cornerback room on Monday.

Anthony Kendall is joining the Cleveland Browns, giving the 25-year-old defensive back a fresh start with his third NFL team.

The Baldwin-Wallace product went undrafted but impressed Tennessee Titans coaches enough during 2023 training camp to earn a roster spot, ultimately appearing in 16 games as a rookie.

Kendall spent the 2024 season bouncing between practice squads in Tennessee and Baltimore before landing this opportunity with Cleveland.

He’ll now compete to secure a permanent place on the Browns’ roster heading into next season.

To accommodate Kendall’s arrival, the team made the difficult decision to release long snapper Charley Hughlett.

This move ends Hughlett’s impressive tenure in Cleveland, which began in 2014—tying him with guard Joel Bitonio as the longest-serving Browns player.

Throughout his career, Hughlett handled long-snapping duties in 152 games for Cleveland, though his 2024 campaign was cut short after just five appearances when a rib injury sent him to injured reserve.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry acknowledged the emotional weight of the decision, expressing how challenging it was to part ways with such a respected and longstanding member of the organization.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Is Confused About Team's Rumored Interest In 1 Veteran QB