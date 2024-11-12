Analyst Believes Losing To Saints Would Be A ‘Fireable’ Offense For Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns have had more than a week to prepare for their next NFL contest, a road matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

New Orleans has a similar record to Cleveland as both teams enter this matchup with seven losses on their record.

The Saints have been in disarray for much of the season and fired head coach Dennis Allen just before their recent win, a victory that snapped their seven-game losing streak on Sunday.

While New Orleans will be at home for their second consecutive contest, analyst Nick Wilson believes the Browns – who are underdogs heading into the game – should emerge victorious during this Week 11 contest.

On the “Afternoon Drive,” Wilson further put pressure on the Browns to win this game, calling a loss a potential reason to terminate head coach Kevin Stefanski’s job.

“You can’t lose this game,” Wilson said, adding, “This (would be) a fireable loss.”

Wilson went on to say that the Saints are not a good team despite picking up their first victory under interim head coach Darren Rizzi last week.

The analyst also suggested that the Browns “are the more talented team” compared to New Orleans.

He later added that this is the “most winnable” game remaining on the schedule for the Browns, adding that future dates against the remaining eight opponents would be significantly tougher than Sunday’s contest.

The Browns are searching for their first win over an NFC opponent this season after dropping all four contests the team played against the NFC East squads.

NEXT:

Insider Names 2 Browns Players To Watch In Second Half Of Season