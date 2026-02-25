Andrew Berry Makes His Stance Clear About Dillon Gabriel

Anyone hoping for clarity from the Cleveland Browns about their plans for the quarterback next season needs to keep waiting. When general manager Andrew Berry spoke to the press recently he didn’t offer a definitive update on who will be QB1.

Right now, it sounds like Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson will be among those competing to start next season, but Berry also hasn’t written off Dillon Gabriel, who just concluded his rookie season for the Browns.

“He may be forgotten externally, but he’s not forgotten to us,” Berry said. “Look, Dillon, he’s working. He’s going to handle everything that’s within his control, and we love all of our players and our home roster. Dillon’s a guy that has a bright future in this league.”

This comment from Berry may not inspire great confidence that fans will see much of Gabriel next season. Although Berry still obviously likes Gabriel, he fell short of saying he’d get time on the field next year. He said that Gabriel has a “bright future in this league,” but didn’t say it would be with the Browns.

During his 10 games and six starts for the Browns, Gabriel completed 110 of his 185 attempts, throwing for 937 yards and seven touchdowns. He often didn’t look like a starting quarterback, but he performed well in high-stress situations, and some people felt he needed more time to develop. They believed he could be a helpful backup QB, but may not be cut out for a starting role.

Sanders is getting more attention, while Watson has a monster contract that is costing the Browns millions. They both look like more reasonable candidates for starting quarterback next year, but Gabriel shouldn’t be counted out, according to Berry. Still, it feels like he’s the least likely choice for next season.

Because Berry and Todd Monken are weighing all their options, no one should make any solid bets about the Brown’s quarterback situation. No one is officially out of the mix, but no one has secured the job either.

Some people thought they had seen the last of Gabriel with Cleveland, but he is still getting love from the team’s GM.

