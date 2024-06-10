Duce Staley Has Clear Expectations For Browns RBs

When the Cleveland Browns brought running back coach Duce Staley into the fold this offseason, the team knew it would be putting their athletes under the guidance of a fiery coach with a boisterous presence.

In every interview thus far, Staley has lived up to that expectation.

Staley furthered his image as an animated orator this week, telling reporters what level of commitment the coach expects from his athletes in honing their craft.

The News-Herald’s Jeff Schudel shared a video clip of Staley’s recent interview as he told reporters that he wanted to lead his players through a brick wall instead of asking them to run through it first.

“If they decide to come along, I’ve got the right guy,” Staley said his expectations for running backs to ask them to run through the metaphorical brick wall after him.

Running backs coach Duce Staley wants his players to run through a wall, but he tells them he will run through the wall first. #Browns pic.twitter.com/QVFLnIJxUt — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) June 5, 2024

In addition to running through “walls,” Staley said his coaching style starts with putting his athletes in “the best position possible to make plays.”

Those are the two principles that guide his coaching style, Staley explained.

Staley has had a productive career on the sidelines after ending his playing career.

The former Philadelphia Eagle returned to the team he starred for in 2011 to start his NFL coaching career.

Staley stayed with the Eagles until 2020, winning a Super Bowl with the squad in the process.

The running back coach was an assistant head coach at two other stops before coming to Cleveland, working with athletes in Detroit (2021-2022) and in Carolina (2023).

