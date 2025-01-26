Analyst Believes QB Prospect Could Make Browns’ Offense ‘Insanely Dangerous’

The Cleveland Browns may have struggled during the 2024 NFL season, but they at least secured a valuable draft pick for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns will pick second overall after finishing the regular season with a 3-14 record, meaning they’re in prime position to take one of the two highly-touted quarterback prospects.

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are widely considered to be the best signal callers in the draft, though evaluators are split on who should be taken first.

Unlike the 2024 NFL Draft, this year’s crop of quarterbacks isn’t nearly as talented or deep, though a few names could surprise people.

For example, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe was considered a lock to go in the first round before his stock dipped.

However, analysts like Matt Wilson of Dawgs By Nature believe Milroe would be the perfect gamble with the No. 33 overall pick.

“I’m ALL FOR bringing a QB to Cleveland that can take a read-option keeper for more than 5-7 yards. Jalen Milroe’s live arm, ability to escape pressure, and outrun everyone on the defense would be insanely dangerous in the #Browns‘ offense. If he’s there at No.33…..YES PLEASE. Acquire a vet like Russell Wilson/Kirk Cousins and let Milroe sit for the ’25 season. Chef’s kiss,” Wilson tweeted.

As Wilson notes, the Browns offense would thrive with a true dual-threat quarterback under center, and Milroe fits the bill.

If Cleveland can secure a veteran in free agency, then taking a shot on Milroe would make a lot of sense and could pay dividends down the road.

