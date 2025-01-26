Stump Mitchell Shares His Proudest Coaching Moment With Browns

The Cleveland Browns face a crucial offseason as they must figure out how to revamp their offense.

The biggest need is at quarterback, as the Browns can’t possibly trot out Deshaun Watson, who is coming off a terrible 2024 NFL season plus an Achilles injury.

Meanwhile, the running back room also needs an influx of talent.

Nick Chubb is well past his prime, and Jerome Ford is best suited as a change-of-pace back.

Following the end of the regular season, Cleveland parted ways with several of head coach Kevin Stefanski’s assistants like offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

The coaching changes have been ongoing for years.

Former running backs coach Stump Michell was fired last offseason following the 2023 NFL campaign.

In an appearance on the The Hanford Dixon Show, Mitchell recounted a play he worked on with Pierre Strong Jr. and called it one of the proudest moments of his career.

“But I was so proud of Pierre that he stood in there, took on the block, got knocked down, but the quarterback was able to complete the pass,” Mitchell said.

Stump Mitchell gives #Browns fans an insight into what his day-to-day life was like on our coaching staff. #DawgPound Stump shares one of his proudest moments from working with Pierre Strong Jr. presented by: @NEFDirect pic.twitter.com/hZ9tSdji3R — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) January 25, 2025

Mitchell explained that there was a passing play that required Strong to hold up in protection, and the former running backs coach explained how it would unfold.

All in all, it worked out as the Browns got off the pass despite Strong getting knocked down on the play.

