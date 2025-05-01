Analyst Believes Recent Browns Addition Could Be ‘Huge’

The Cleveland Browns rolled the dice with a proven yet volatile veteran.

Adding Diontae Johnson at this point in the offseason could be a great move, provided he’s locked in.

That’s why Andy Baskin and Jeff Phelps are excited about this signing, and they believe he could make a massive impact on this team (via 92.3 The Fan).

“I want to see what Diontae Johnson looks like playing for the Browns…if he comes here and has his mind where it’s supposed to be, I think he’s a huge help for the offense,” Phelps said.

"I want to see what Diontae Johnson looks like playing for the Browns…if he comes here and has his mind where it's supposed to be, I think he's a huge help for the offense." 🎙️ @CLETalkingHeads discuss the #Browns addition at WR 🏈⤵️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/7CiqDp0dPj pic.twitter.com/nbOx72uYE3 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 1, 2025

Johnson is a proven commodity in this league.

Despite having a mediocre quarterback situation, he proved that he could be a team’s go-to guy when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nevertheless, he also comes with plenty of baggage.

Johnson played for three teams last season, and his very public fall-out with the Baltimore Ravens made the rounds in the media.

He seems to have some issues with authority and wants to be heavily involved in the passing game.

The second can be a positive thing, but the first is not so much.

This team doesn’t need any distractions right now.

The fact that Johnson was still a free agent at this point in the offseason might speak volumes about the way the rest of the league feels about him right now.

He was given a one-year deal, so he might be aware of the fact that this could be his final shot in the league.

If he buys in, he can give Jerry Jeudy a run for his money as the team’s primary pass-catcher.

If not, he might not even finish the season in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Report: NFC Team Is 'Very Serious' About Signing Nick Chubb