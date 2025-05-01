Report: NFC Team Is ‘Very Serious’ About Signing Nick Chubb

Browns Nation

Thursday, May 1, 2025
Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Nick Chubb (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a crossroads with one of their most beloved players.

After selecting Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft, the team’s running back room suddenly appears crowded.

Yet, despite the influx of young talent, the organization hasn’t closed the door on bringing back a familiar face.

Nick Chubb’s potential return to Cleveland remains a possibility, though competition for his services has emerged from the Windy City.

Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan recently shed light on the developing situation.

“The Browns want to bring Nick Chubb back. They are trying hard to bring Nick back. I know this, okay? I also know.. […] The Bears are very serious about bringing him in and are trying to make this push,” Carman said.

Chubb’s journey back to the field wasn’t smooth sailing. Following a devastating knee injury in 2023, he returned to action last season but struggled to recapture his previous form.

Through eight games, he managed just 332 yards on 102 carries with three touchdowns, averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per attempt.

The battle for Chubb’s signature appears to be a two-team race between Cleveland and Chicago.

While no other serious contenders have entered the fray, each destination offers distinct opportunities.

In Cleveland, he would rejoin a familiar system but face competition from rookie draft picks. The Bears, meanwhile, present a clearer path to consistent playing time.

For Browns fans, the possibility of Chubb returning for one more campaign stirs hope.

Browns Nation