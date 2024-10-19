Analyst Believes The Browns Are Really Missing 1 Position Coach

The Cleveland Browns did right by Bill Callahan, but that wasn’t in their best interests.

They allowed Callahan to leave and join his son, Brian, who was appointed to be the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

With him at the helm, the Browns had one of the absolute best offensive lines in the game.

Now, with him gone, his importance has been even more evident.

Even well-known comedian Chuck Booms knows it.

Talking to Gregg and Blake Williams on their COME GET SOME podcast, he stated that the Browns went from having one of the best offensive lines in the game to struggling mightily in that regard.

Browns offensive line is horrible. "If they don't think we were gonna miss Bill Callahan, they sure as hell know it." –@Chuck_Booms 😳 presented by @drinkgaragebeer 🍻 pic.twitter.com/Y3kVsPhmNU — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) October 19, 2024

Callahan was a master when it came to putting together makeshift offensive lines.

Whenever someone was out, he was at his best and knew how to patch things up better than anybody else in the league.

Andy Dickerson’s work has left plenty to be desired in his first season as offensive line coach, and some think he shouldn’t be brought back next season.

Granted, it’s not easy to work with a unit that’s as banged up as the Browns’ offensive line is right now, but this is also the time he must step up and show why he’s making the big bucks.

The Browns’ offensive struggles have plenty to do with Deshaun Watson’s subpar play, but not even the best quarterbacks in the game could operate and find success behind an offensive line that’s not doing its job to protect him either.

