Analyst Calls Browns’ Offense ‘Beyond Pathetic’

The Cleveland Browns have struggled offensively this season, first faltering under starting quarterback Deshaun Watson as he was unable to lead the team beyond 18 points in a single contest nor could he lead the offense beyond 300 total offensive yards.

After his injury to the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland turned to veteran Jameis Winston to helm the offense.

His first outing – a 334-yard, three-touchdown performance against Baltimore the following week – helped the Browns break a decade-long futility mark as Cleveland eclipsed 20 points for the first time this season.

Now, Winston has followed up that inspiring upset over the Ravens with back-to-back losses, games that proved the team can move the football down the field.

But their scoring woes continue.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter blasted the Browns on Sunday following their latest loss – a 35-14 drubbing by the New Orleans Saints.

Ruiter revealed the results from four of the team’s worst showings in the past quarter-century along with a strong take on the team’s inability to score.

“This offense is beyond pathetic. Fire Ken Dorsey. Yesterday,” Ruiter wrote on X.

The 1999 expansion #Browns scored at least 20 points in a game 4 times.

The 2016 1-15 Browns did it 7 times

The 2017 0-16 Browns did it 4 times. This offense is beyond pathetic. Fire Ken Dorsey. Yesterday. https://t.co/hlijWAm5NG — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 17, 2024

Ruiter revealed that the 2024 Browns have scored 20 points only once this season, comparing that total with other versions of the franchise in the previous 25 years.

The 1999 expansion version of the Browns scored 20 points four times while the 2016 and 2017 versions – a pair of squads with a combined 1-31 record – were able to accomplish that feat 11 times in total over 32 games.

Cleveland was able to move the football against the Saints, racking up 443 total offensive yards in the loss.

The Browns return home for a Week 12 matchup against the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

