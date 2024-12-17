Analyst Believes The Browns Made The Right Decision At QB

The Cleveland Browns made a switch at the quarterback position on Tuesday, installing Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the starter over veteran Jameis Winston for this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thompson-Robinson has played sparingly this season, relieving starter Deshaun Watson during the first Bengals’ contest.

After that Week 7 game, Winston has been the starting quarterback, going 2-5 while throwing for more than 2,000 yards primarily in those seven starts.

Moving on to Thompson-Robinson is the right choice, analyst Dustin Fox said during Tuesday’s edition of the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

“The answer is DTR, and it’s not even close. It’s the only option that makes any sense at all,” Fox said.

The answer is DTR, says @DustinFox37, and he was right#Browns name Dorian Thompson-Robinson the starting QB against Cincy | https://t.co/BHLHaYtbcB pic.twitter.com/vcQzgcA0tF — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) December 17, 2024

Fox provided multiple reasons for this conclusion.

Foremost, Thompson-Robinson is a second-year quarterback that the Browns “gotta see what you have in this guy,” Fox said.

He is also under contract for two more years after this season, and Fox said Thompson-Robinson could develop into a better quarterback with some additional experience and opportunities.

Further, Fox believes the Browns know what they have in Winston, especially after watching him helm the offense over the past two months.

While Winston would give the Browns a better chance to defeat the Bengals this weekend, playing the second-year quarterback instead helps both the player and team even in defeat, Fox acknowledged.

“The wins and losses at this point don’t matter. In fact, the loss would actually help the team,” Fox concluded.

Cleveland is in position for a high draft pick in April’s draft, and losing would continue to improve that seeding.

