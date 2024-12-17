Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Analyst Has Strong Belief On Why Browns Are Starting Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Analyst Has Strong Belief On Why Browns Are Starting Dorian Thompson-Robinson

By
Leave a Comment
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were eliminated from postseason contention after Week 14, losing that opportunity with the team’s 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As the Browns are currently mired in a three-game losing skid, Cleveland chose to install second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson as its starter for this week’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in place of veteran Jameis Winston.

Cleveland’s choice to start the second-year quarterback is telling to analyst Jonathan Peterlin.

On the “Afternoon Drive” on Tuesday, Peterlin shared his strong belief as to why the Browns have turned to Thompson-Robinson after his less-than-stellar performance against the Chiefs in Week 15.

“Our philosophy is pretty simple on this one. They’re starting to try to lose games. This is it. The next three games, they’re not trying to win a game. They’re trying to throw out the worst quarterback they can, and out of the three, I think they came to the conclusion that DTR is that guy,” Peterlin said.

Peterlin did not stop there in his critique of the decision.

The analyst projected that Thompson-Robinson could have an even worse performance against the Bengals and remain locked into the role for the remainder of the season.

“He can throw four interceptions, and I don’t think it matters,” Peterlin said.

Peterlin’s comments were in light of the Browns’ poor performance Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Winston had his worst game in the role against the Chiefs, completing 16 of his 25 passes for 146 yards and three interceptions before being benched.

Thompson-Robinson could not spark the offense in his brief relief appearance as he completed only four passes for 18 yards and threw an interception.

Browns Nation