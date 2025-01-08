Bleacher Report Names Likely Draft Target For Browns In 2025 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That might be the only silver lining about this season.

Now, they’re in a privileged position to do multiple things.

Most insiders believe they will target Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with that selection.

Others, however, think they will trade down to address multiple issues on their roster.

Notably, Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department agrees with that.

In their latest column, they argued that they will trade down to take LSU star OL Will Campbell.

“This year’s draft class is short on elite offensive line prospects, but LSU’s Will Campbell is eighth overall on the latest big board from our scouting department. Some will have Campbell listed as a tackle, but B/R scout Brandon Thorn believes Campbell has Pro Bowl potential on the inside. Either way, the Browns could use a blue-chipper to build a new era of their offensive line,” Bleacher Report said.

During the Bill Callahan days, the Browns usually had one of the most efficient offensive lines in the game.

Even when they weren’t at full strength, they were good enough to allow the team to move the chains with the running game.

That’s no longer the case.

The Browns won’t have much cap space available.

They also have aging offensive linemen, and with Joel Bitonio considering retirement, it’s time they consider building for the future.

Campbell might be the staple they need to anchor their offensive line for years to come.

Of course, there’s no right answer here, and whatever they do will come with some risk.

Passing on a potential franchise quarterback will likely mean they will target someone else in free agency, with Kirk Cousins as a potential candidate.

Still, he won’t be a long-term solution at the position, and the Browns will have to address that at some point in the future, perhaps in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is deeper at quarterback.

