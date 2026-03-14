Analyst Believes Todd Monken Will Be Given Pass For 2026 Season

The Cleveland Browns have won only eight games over the last two seasons, so they clearly want to be a lot better when the new year begins. With that being said, the sort of changes they need don’t happen immediately, and it may be years of adjustments and progress, sometimes slow.

Nate Davis feels that new head coach Todd Monken will be given some slack during his first year leading the team. Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, he even said that next season will be a “mulligan.”

That means that no matter what happens, it won’t be held against Monken.

“You’ve kind of given Todd Monken a blank slate to go whatever direction he feels is best for the team. This year’s kind of a mulligan,” Davis said.

"You've kind of given Todd Monken a blank slate to go whatever direction he feels is best for the team. This year's kind of a mulligan." 🚨 @ByNateDavis w/ @Spencito_ and @earldapearl_216 on the #Browns QB situation https://t.co/Y99FquYOre pic.twitter.com/bkLlomH1Ku — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 14, 2026

Even if next season ends up being viewed as a transition year, that does not mean Monken and his staff will treat it that way. Monken has already made it clear that he intends to change the direction of the Browns.

This will be Monken’s first opportunity as an NFL head coach, and he understands the spotlight that comes with it. Even if the organization shows patience during his first season, the fan base will still expect noticeable progress. Browns supporters have endured years of inconsistency and disappointment, and they want to see a more competitive and productive team.

That is why expectations will remain high. Fans are unlikely to be satisfied with another season that ends with only five wins, and if that happens, the criticism will come quickly.

Monken has already begun reshaping the team by bringing in new assistants and adding different pieces to the roster. The moves signal that Cleveland is entering a new phase and attempting to build a different identity moving forward.

Still, results will ultimately determine how successful this transition feels. Ownership may give Monken time to establish his system, but the patience of Browns fans has been tested for years. They are eager to see signs that this new era will finally lead to sustained success.

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