Contract Details Emerge For Browns Punter

The Cleveland Browns have made some big adjustments to their roster during the start of the offseason, but they have also made noteworthy recommitments. As an example, the team recently re-signed Corey Bojorquez as their punter.

The details of Bojorquez’s contract are now coming to light, thanks to Aaron Wilson.

Writing on social media, he gave insight into what Bojorquez will receive now that he is coming back to the Browns.

“Corey Bojorquez on year deal, $2M, $937,500 gtd fully, $187,500 signing bonus, salary $1.812M,” Wilson stated on X.

#Browns Corey Bojorquez on year deal, $2M, $937,500 gtd fully, $187,500 signing bonus, salary $1.812M — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2026

Bojorquez has now spent half of his career with the Browns, coming to them after starting with the Buffalo Bills and then moving to the Green Bay Packers. He has been productive with the Browns, especially over the last two seasons, when he has led the league in punts.

Special units have been a problem for Cleveland, but a new coordinator is coming to the team, and there is hope that they can look much better in 2026. Changes are important, but so is continuity, and Bojorquez will provide that.

Since coming to Cleveland, Bojorquez has only missed a single game. For a team that suffers from so many injuries and absences, Bojorquez has become something of a sure thing. Therefore, it’s not a surprise that the front office was ready and willing to give him a healthy new deal.

Punters don’t often get a lot of attention, but Bojorquez has been consistent and even had the NFL’s longest punt in 2024, with 84 yards.

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