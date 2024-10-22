Analyst Calls 2025 First-Round Draft ‘Biggest Decision’ In Browns’ History

With the Cleveland Browns mired in a 1-6 start to the regular season, many analysts and fans are already turning their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland is currently set as one of the top three franchises in line for the top of next year’s draft after their horrendous start.

That high draft pick should put Cleveland in the mix for a rookie quarterback to helm their offense, giving the franchise – and its fans – hope after aspirations of a Super Bowl berth this season have been doused with the cold-water reality that is their current situation.

For analyst Garrett Bush, this pick will be among the top moments in the Browns’ history.

As the analysts on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” debated who should be held responsible for the team’s poor offense, Bush made a bold statement as part of his thoughts on whether general manager Andrew Berry or head coach Kevin Stefanski should take the fall for this season (via X).

“This is the biggest decision,” Bush said, adding emphatically, “This is it because the fans, the angry mob is already outside.”

The #Browns will likely have a new quarterback in 2025. @adamthebull, @Gbush91, and @1Tyvis talk about whoever is responsible for leading the "go-get Deshaun Watson" train needs to be gone, and if it was the owner, then…😱😵‍💫🥴#DawgPound | https://t.co/daozsOQYdw pic.twitter.com/PKkAfn9mmT — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) October 22, 2024

Bush continued that the expectations heading into this season are part of the reason Cleveland fans are so angry this year.

“The only thing that gets you out of this is another shiny savior,” Bush said, talking about what a strong rookie quarterback could do for the Browns.

Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber agreed.

“All the problems the franchise has right now can all be solved by getting it right at quarterback, something they have not been able to ultimately do since Bernie Kosar,” Gerstenhaber said.

