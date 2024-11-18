Analyst Reveals Where Browns Stand In Current Draft Order

The Cleveland Browns looked to advance their fleeting playoff aspirations another week by defeating the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Instead, the franchise squandered one of the team’s best passing performances over the past five seasons, allowing the Saints to score three fourth-quarter touchdowns to turn a tied contest into a 35-14 drubbing.

Cleveland’s record fell to 2-8, tying them with four other teams for the second-worst record in the league through Week 11.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared on X the position where the team’s latest loss leaves them in the race for a top draft position in 2024.

Oyefusi noted that the Browns would own the No. 3 draft position once the Sunday daytime games were finished.

Cleveland would be behind the Jacksonville Jaguars who own the worst record in the league at 2-9 as well as the Tennesee Titans, owners of a 2-8 record like the Browns.

Should the Browns and the Jaguars finish with the same record, Cleveland would be ranked behind the Florida team as it owns a victory over the organization this season.

Behind the top three teams are two other 2-8 teams: the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants.

Like the Jacksonville scenario, should Cleveland finish with the same record as either Las Vegas or New York, the teams would rank below Cleveland due to the tiebreaker: the results of their previous contest.

Cleveland returns home with a short week awaiting the Browns.

On Thursday night, Cleveland will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North matchup.

