Shannon Sharpe Believes 1 QB Prospect Will Reject The Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a big need at the quarterback position and the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As such, it only makes sense that they give a look to the top two prospects, both of whom are expected to be quarterbacks.

Nonetheless, if the Tennessee Titans were to take Cam Ward at No. 1, the Browns could be in a bit of a predicament.

At least, that’s how Shannon Sharpe feels.

Talking to Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson on their Nightcap show, the Pro Football Hall of Famer argued that Deion Sanders wouldn’t want his son, Shedeur Sanders, playing for the Browns.

Shannon Sharpe, close friend of Deion Sanders, shares his thoughts about Shedeur potentially going to Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/xEGJIJE0Aj — Down With The Browns Podcast (@DWTB_) January 18, 2025

He believes that after watching the Browns struggle to develop quarterbacks and watching how Baker Mayfield is now thriving with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Deion could look to intervene with this selection.

This wouldn’t be the first time that we see something like this happen, as Archie Manning did the same thing when he didn’t want the San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers to draft his son, Eli.

Of course, the league should also have some sort of say in this, as any team should be entitled to get whoever they want so long as the player has declared for the NFL Draft and is eligible.

But in real life, this could turn out to be a problem for the Browns.

The Browns are expected to draft a rookie and sign a veteran for their quarterback room.

And if they don’t roll with Sanders, perhaps they will look at Jalen Milroe in the second round.

