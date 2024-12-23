Analyst Calls For Browns To Be ‘Removed From The NFL’

The season cannot end soon enough for the Cleveland Browns and their fans.

It’s been a tough campaign for the team, and while they might not be that far off from being a contender, they might not be able or willing to make the moves they need to make.

That’s why NBA analyst Sam Amico recently took to X to urge the team to be removed from the NFL.

I think the Browns need to be removed from the NFL. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) December 22, 2024

The Browns struggled mightily against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Their defense held their own against one of the most explosive offenses in the game, but their offense couldn’t get anything going.

The team decided to roll with Dorian Thompson-Robinson as their quarterback, a decision that was met with some criticism.

Some argued that, with young players looking to prove themselves, they should’ve stayed with Jameis Winston, as he would’ve put them in a better position to succeed and showcase their skills.

Others, however, believe that giving Thompson-Robinson a look was the right thing to do, as that would allow the team to finally determine whether he belongs on the team for the long run.

Whatever the case, the Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention for a while now, and it was far from what people expected from them this season.

The Browns have some major decisions to make in the offseason.

And with Myles Garrett putting some pressure on the front office, there could be some major changes on the team before the start of the next campaign.

NEXT:

Analyst Rips Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Says 'He's Not Very Good'