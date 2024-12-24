Browns Nation

Monday, December 23, 2024
Analyst Calls Out Browns For 'Lack Of Accountability' In Deshaun Watson Trade

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ front office continues to dodge accountability for the team’s downward spiral on Lake Erie.

At the heart of this decline lies their controversial decision to sign Deshaun Watson to a massive contract, a move they seem unwilling to acknowledge as a misstep.

The once-promising Browns have plummeted from an 11-6 playoff season to a disappointing 3-12 record, leaving their loyal fanbase watching helplessly as the team inches closer to a top 5 draft pick.

The warning signs were evident when the front office made their desperate bid to bring Watson to Cleveland.

Jordan Zirm of Sporting News recently highlighted this issue, emphasizing that those behind the Watson trade must now answer for their decisions.

He suggested that if achieving accountability means parting ways with Coach Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry, then such changes should be considered.

NFL analyst Daryl Ruiter echoed these sentiments with sharp criticism:

“The lack of accountability for the Watson trade + 3 losing seasons during a 5-year contention window is inexcusable. The failure runs top to bottom and it could cost them a future Hall of Famer on top of it because he isn’t going to waste his career with a losing franchise.”

The repercussions of bringing Watson to Cleveland have been evident.

The Browns committed $230 million to a quarterback who faced serious allegations and had limited interest from other teams.

Despite his poor performance, one that barely justifies a practice squad position, the team persisted in starting him.

The situation has reached a critical point where both players and fans deserve better.

Yet without key figures stepping forward to address these issues head-on, meaningful change remains unlikely.

Browns Nation