NFL Reveals Mike Hall’s Suspension, Potential Return Date

The Cleveland Browns have been without first-round draft picks for three years, a sacrifice the team made to secure quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

Over the past two years, the Browns have focused on their second-day picks to find quality athletes who could work their way into the starting lineup, and the team has been able to do just that with athletes like cornerback Martin “M.J.” Emerson, defensive end Alex Wright, and wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

The Browns felt this year’s class would hold the same quality for their Day 2 draft picks, and thus far, the team’s seen some production out of third-round selection Zak Zinter as he’s been called into action with injuries on the offensive line.

Soon, the Browns could see the same from their second-round draft selection from this April.

Insider Ian Rapoport shared on X that the NFL has revealed Mike Hall’s suspension and potential return date for his off-the-field issues from this summer.

“The NFL suspended Mike Hall Jr. of the Cleveland Browns five games without pay for a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy,” Rapoport wrote, adding, “He will be eligible for reinstatement on Monday, October 7 following the team’s fifth game.”

The NFL suspended Mike Hall Jr. of the Cleveland Browns five games without pay for a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy.



Hall Jr. has been on the Commissioner Exempt List since the beginning of the regular season and was not eligible to play in the club’s first four… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2024

Hall was placed on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt list before the season began, and his court appearance in September cleared the path for his return to action.

The defensive tackle had missed the first four games of the year, and those games are credited for the suspension that has been imposed on him by the NFL.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Ken Dorsey Should Be Responsible To 'Fix' Offense