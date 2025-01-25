Browns Nation

Saturday, January 25, 2025
Analyst Claims Andrew Berry Is Interested In Trading Down In Draft

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ disappointing 3-14 season doesn’t tell the whole story of a team that could have been playoff contenders with just a few better breaks.

While it’s clear they’re not a single player away from solving their challenges, the upcoming NFL Draft presents a critical opportunity for strategic rebuilding.

Analyst Qiant Myers believes the Browns should fully leverage their No. 2 draft pick, with the Las Vegas Raiders potentially emerging as a prime trade partner.

During a recent “Sincity Beat” segment, Myers was emphatic about believing that Browns GM Andrew Berry wants to trade down in the draft.

“Cleveland is one of the top four, their the number two team. They have a certain guy that they’re probably looking at, and they also have their situation with Deshaun Watson. I know for a fact that Andrew Berry would be interested in trading back. I know that for a fact from all the research and all the people I’ve talked to,” Myers stated.

He quickly dismissed speculation about Shedeur Sanders joining the Browns, noting that Deion Sanders would not entertain such a move.

Myers acknowledged that securing the right player at the sixth pick isn’t straightforward and requires significant strategic effort.

Trading back in the draft could provide the Browns with more flexibility, allowing them to stockpile assets and build a more balanced roster.

The team understands the importance of not placing all their hopes on a single draft pick or player.

This potential draft maneuver represents a calculated approach to addressing the team’s multifaceted needs.

The Browns could acquire additional picks and resources by trading down, giving them greater latitude in addressing roster gaps and long-term team development.

Browns Nation