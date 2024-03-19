Analyst Claims Browns May Not Have Faith In 1 QB

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had the best luck as it pertains to quarterback play over the past several seasons.

In fact, the Browns have started 38 different quarterbacks since 1999, an indication of how inconsistent the position has been.

Deshaun Watson was brought in to solve their woes, but he hasn’t necessarily been what the team was looking for to this point.

Watson was injured for much of the 2023 season, forcing the Browns to play four other quarterbacks at various points in the year.

Jeff Driskel, Joe Flacco, P.J. Walker, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson all saw the field for the Browns in 2023.

They are hoping only to roll out Watson this season, but the Browns continue to invest in backups.

This was made evident by their recent signing of Tyler Huntley, who has started numerous games for the Baltimore Ravens.

After seeing the Huntley news, the crew at ESPN Cleveland wondered what this means for Thompson-Robinson’s future with the organization.

Je’Rod Cherry gave insight into the situation, saying: “The more the merrier.”

Does the Tyler Huntley signing mean that the Browns are out on DTR? @egoldie80, @JRCherry3, and @j_klimack20 weigh in…. pic.twitter.com/R84AEiIikN — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 18, 2024

While he didn’t necessarily indicate that the Browns brought Huntley in to replace Thompson-Robinson, he does believe that the Browns might be trying to equip themselves with multiple options.

Watson is this team’s No. 1 priority, but he has proven to be a wild card over the past two years.

If the Browns want to compete effectively in the AFC North, they’ll have to put their best foot forward in several aspects of their game, including selecting the best possible starting quarterback.