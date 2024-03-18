Browns Nation

Reporter Notes New Browns Addition Could Have ‘Much Bigger Role’ in 2025

By

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns needed to get better at wide receiver, and get better they did.

They weren’t flooded with cash, so getting one of the top-notch free agents wasn’t all that realistic.

They didn’t have a first-round pick and wouldn’t be on the clock until No. 54, so an elite talent in the NFL Draft may have also been off the table.

With that in mind, they traded for Jerry Jeudy, who could end up being the ultimate low-risk/high-reward pickup.

That’s why Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reported that the Browns could make him the focal point of their offense at some point in the future (via Chris Easterling on Twitter).

“In the long-term, with Jeudy, Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore all on the final years of their contracts, it could potentially provide you a chance to secure him to a future deal that gives you smooth transition to him taking on a much bigger role following this upcoming season,” he wrote.

The Browns have him, Amari Cooper, and Elijah Moore entering the final year of their deals, but they could re-sign him to a long-term contract if he balls out next season, obviously opening up the door for a bigger role later on.

Jeudy has the physical traits to become one of the best wide receivers in the game, and he’s shown glimpses of great play despite a subpar quarterback situation.

Then again, he’s gotten into social media scuffles way too many times already, and some fans believe he should do a whole less talking online.

If he focuses solely on football and proving himself on the field, now that he’s entering a contract year, he could end up being the best offseason addition in the entire National Football League.

