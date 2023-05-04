Analyst Clears The Air About Why Dawand Jones Fell In Draft

The Cleveland Browns may have gotten the biggest steal in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Not so long ago, Dawand Jones was projected to be a top-10 pick in the draft, which shouldn’t be much of a surprise, given his physical traits.

The huge OT from Ohio State, however, wound up falling from the first to the fourth round, which obviously was a bit of a shocker.

Now, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer finally shed some light on what went wrong with Jones’ pre-draft process in an appearance on local Cleveland radio.

.@AlbertBreer on @afternoon923FAN: A number of factors played into #Browns Dawand Jones falling to fourth round; every team in AFC North in position to contend https://t.co/jlQpEXTZkL — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 3, 2023

Apparently, the Buckeyes star scared away multiple teams throughout the process, mishandling his Pro Day and the Senior Bowl, failing to answer questions about his weight, and literally telling teams that he never dreamed of playing in the NFL.

Apparently, Jones told teams that he actually wanted to play in the NBA, which obviously was a major red flag for NFL franchises.

Jones was a consensus first-round pick in most mocks, and the talent is more than evident.

Nonetheless, some teams reportedly wonder whether he has the drive, desire, mindset, and work ethic to actually live up to that physicality, strength, and athleticism.

Jones stands at 6-foot-8 and 359 pounds, and he was one of the most dominant OTs in the nation last season, allowing zero QB hits and zero sacks.

Hopefully, he’ll prove that he can be as dominant in the pros as he was during his days at Ohio State, regardless of if he never fulfills his dream of dunking over the best NBA players on Earth.