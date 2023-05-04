Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The Browns Are Reportedly Eyeing A Former Chargers RB

The Browns Are Reportedly Eyeing A Former Chargers RB

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

With Kareem Hunt most likely not coming back, the Cleveland Browns are doing their due diligence on the free-agent market to find a backup running back.

Notably, Noah Schaefer of Browns Central recently reported that they’re keeping tabs on former Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions RB Justin Jackson.

The report was later confirmed by Browns beat writer Brad Stainbrook.

Jackson isn’t coming off the most impressive season of his career, barely getting touches with the Lions.

However, he comes with some pedigree from his days in Los Angeles, logging a grand total of 248 carries for 1,210 yards (4.9 yards per carry on average).

Some still believe Hunt would be a better option at the backup RB position, and they would most likely be right there.

Hunt was quite solid in his first three seasons with the organization, but he wasn’t exactly impressive in 2022, and reportedly wanted to fetch a bigger payday than the Browns were willing to give him.

The former Kansas City Chiefs standout gained 468 yards on 123 carries last season, averaging a mediocre 3.8 yards per carry, by far the worst in his career.

Hunt reportedly eyed a bigger role, which was obviously never going to happen with Nick Chubb healthy and dominating out of the backfield.

If he is gone, Jackson could be a more-than-solid option for a Browns team that won’t be as run-heavy in 2023 as it was in the past.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Have Signed A New Offensive Lineman

17 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his reception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Own An Unfortunate WR Mark In NFL History

20 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Makes A Very Clear Point About Kevin Stefanski

23 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Browns Are Building The Team Around 2 People

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns Analyst Anticipates More Roster Moves This Offseason

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

The Browns Have Signed A New Punter

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Has A Clear Message For His Doubters

2 days ago

Luke Wypler #53 of the Ohio State Buckeyes plays against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

3 Things To Know About Luke Wypler

3 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Made A Contract Decision On A Key Player

3 days ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Reportedly Are Very High On 1 Draft Pick's Upside

4 days ago

cleveland browns draft

Browns GM Makes His Thoughts Clear About Draft Philosophy

4 days ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Waste No Time Signing UDFAs (Full List)

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On New CB Cameron Mitchell

5 days ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

Analyst Reacts To Browns Trading Their Final Draft Pick

5 days ago

Defensive lineman Isaiah Mcguire of Missouri participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

3 Things To Know About Isaiah McGuire

5 days ago

Defensive back Cameron Mitchell of Northwestern participates in a drill during the NFL Combine during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana

What The Browns Are Getting With New CB Cameron Mitchell

5 days ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

3 Things To Know About Dawand Jones

5 days ago

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson #1 of the UCLA Bruins warms up before his team's game against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game at Sun Bowl Stadium on December 30, 2022 in El Paso, Texas.

Browns Surprise With 5th-Round QB Selection

5 days ago

Baylor Bears walks off the field following Baylors 42-7 win over Texas State at McLane Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Waco,

Browns Go Big With 98th Pick Of The NFL Draft

5 days ago

Cedric Tillman #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers makes a catch for 28-yard touchdown reception in overtime during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Browns Draft WR Cedric Tillman In Third Round

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Get Fans Ready For Day 2 Of The Draft

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns GM Comments On Team's 2023 NFL Draft Plans

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Browns' Deshaun Watson Message On Draft Night

6 days ago

Final preparations are made prior to the start of the first round of the NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, NY.

Analyst Determines Browns Have NFL's Worst Draft Record

7 days ago

The Browns Have Signed A New Offensive Lineman

No more pages to load