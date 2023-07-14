Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Comes To Myles Garrett’s Defense Amid Criticism

Analyst Comes To Myles Garrett’s Defense Amid Criticism

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Nobody, it seems, is immune to criticism.

Not even the Cleveland Browns‘ perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate and the team record holder in sacks.

Some role player who had a cup of coffee in Cleveland got himself a TV gig.

And he found it insightful to claim Myles Garrett isn’t living up to his contract because he’s not a verbal leader.

But ESPN-Cleveland’s Nick Paulus is having none of Malik Jackson’s slander.

Paulus pointed out that Garrett is not only the best pass rusher and front-line defender on the team.

One could argue he was the only player worth his salary, with 13 more sacks than any teammate.

ESPN’s analyst says it was a lack of talent around Garrett, not his leadership skills, that killed the Browns’ chances.

 

Is Jackson Off The Mark In Assertions?

Myles Garrett is the cog Jim Schwartz will build his new defense around for a reason.

He is the most reliable and most threatening defender on the field each week.

His NFL peers always mention his name when discussing the top-edge rushers.

Jackson, an interior lineman who ended his 10-year career with a 2021 stint in Cleveland, said it was not enough.

Despite Garrett’s obvious work ethic, Jackson told the NFL Network’s GMFB crew Garrett needs to be a better example.

He alluded that the Browns’ Pro Bowl defender doesn’t inspire young players to work harder.

Garrett played through extended post-Covid and asthma complications in 2021, receiving oxygen during games.

But Jackson asserts he needed to do a better job inspiring others to play through fatigue or injuries.

 

Does Garrett Need To Be More Vocal? 

You can’t hand a person pom-poms and expect them to become a cheerleader.

Myles Garrett is the defense’s Nick Chubb, a leader by example who quietly excels at his craft.

But few believe Chubb has to be louder, probably because the quarterback is expected to be the leader.

Anthony Walker was the defense’s best quarterback and a more natural leader type.

When he was lost to injury last season, communication issues immediately cropped up.

And while Garrett offered reporters some good quotes, he did not always reflect the pulse of the Browns.

Forcing leadership on your best player is only going to distract him from his routine.

Cleveland’s best bet is that a natural leader like Walker, helps Garrett and Jim Schwartz keep things together.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 25th 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Former Browns Player Makes Alarming Comment About Myles Garrett

5 mins ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fans React To Nick Chubb's Ranking Among Top Running Backs

16 hours ago

Football Quarterback Johnny Manziel talks onset prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel Announces Documentary For Next Month

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns DE Claims He's Ready To Win A Super Bowl

18 hours ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

Stat Shows Browns' Struggles In One-Score Games Last Season

22 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Predicted To Have Career Season For Browns

24 hours ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Details How Browns Can Become A Playoff Team This Season

1 day ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns completes the catch for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Speaks On His Chemistry With Amari Cooper

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Spotted Getting In Work At His Camp

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Says He Is Not Worried About Leadership With Browns This Season

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Names The Biggest Storyline Heading Into Browns Training Camp

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

A Notable Browns Player Is Celebrating A Birthday Today

4 days ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

NFL Insider Believes It's Very Unlikely The Browns Sign DeAndre Hopkins

4 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Land 2 Players Among PFF Top-10 Guards

6 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Insider Names 4 Positions That Could Be Up For Grabs In Training Camp

7 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Deshaun Watson Working Out With Teammates In Miami

7 days ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns misses a pass in the first quarter during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Insider Reveals His Thoughts On The Browns WR Group

7 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Video Shows Deshaun Watson Connecting With His Newest Target

1 week ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

PFF Names Former Browns Player As Best Free Agent Available At Position

1 week ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns completes the catch for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Special Amari Cooper Hype Video

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans congratulates DeAndre Hopkins #10 after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

NFL Insider Gives Latest Update On Browns, DeAndre Hopkins Talks

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Headline An Elite PFF Offseason List

1 week ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Makes His Thoughts Clear About Direction Of The Defense

1 week ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Video Highlights Nick Chubb's Career Accomplishments

2 weeks ago

Former Browns Player Makes Alarming Comment About Myles Garrett

No more pages to load