Analyst Comments Whether Browns Are ‘Super Bowl Or Bust’

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The 2023 Cleveland Browns aren’t ranked that high in most power rankings before the start of the season.

But the team has made enough moves to make the fans think they can compete at the highest level next season.

That’s why analysts at ESPN Cleveland claim that multiple jobs could be in jeopardy if the team doesn’t win enough games to at least make the playoffs next season.

They said that they wouldn’t have traded for Deshaun Watson unless they thought they weren’t that far off from being a legit Super Bowl contender.

So, even though it might not be a “Super Bowl-or-bust” mindset in Cleveland right now, the pressure is on to win some games and look much better next season.

Kevin Stefanski has gotten the benefit of the doubt despite back-to-back losing seasons for that promising first campaign in charge of the team.

But failing to make the playoffs this season would make it tough to justify him still being in charge of the team, and the same could be said of GM Andrew Berry, regardless of the great moves he’s made in the offseason.

Watson is expected to have a bounce-back season after being less than impressive in limited action in 2022, and the defense should be much better after hiring Jim Schwartz and adding multiple veterans, including Za’Darius Smith.

The clock is ticking and the Browns will be in the spotlight, but at least it seems like they can shock the doubters this season.

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

