Analyst Delivers Tough Projection For Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns enter this season after winning just three games in 2024.

Their offense was among the worst in the NFL in multiple categories, which isn’t much of a surprise based on Deshaun Watson’s play at quarterback.

Running back Nick Chubb missed a big chunk of the season, and to make things worse, the offensive line took a couple of steps back without assistant coach Bill Callahan guiding the unit.

Unfortunately, ESPN analyst Mike Clay doesn’t think things will be much better in predicting their scoring projection for this season.

“Cleveland Browns, 299 points,” Clay wrote. “The Browns were last in scoring in 2024 and haven’t finished better than 10th since 2007. They should be a strong bet to finish at or near the bottom in 2025, especially with so much uncertainty at quarterback (some mix of Joe Flacco, third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders). Additionally, the once-elite offensive line isn’t as good as years past, and there are no established needle-moving pass catchers behind WR Jerry Jeudy and TE David Njoku.”

There are reasons to be skeptical about Cleveland’s outlook on offense.

Running back Quinshon Judkins was expected to be a big contributor, but he still hasn’t signed his rookie deal after dealing with an offseason arrest.

Even if he does sign, he will likely face an NFL suspension.

Also, as Clay wrote, there are no bona fide pass catchers besides Jeudy and Njoku, with Jamari Thrash and Cedric Tillman still needing to prove themselves.

Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. looks like a star in the making, but he may need some time to get acclimated.

Last but not least, expecting 40-year-old Flacco to be as good as he was two years ago might not be realistic.

On a positive note, the Cleveland defense should still put it in a position to compete.

The Browns might not have an explosive offense, but they should have more than enough resources to stay afloat.

