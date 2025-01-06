Analyst Details Browns’ Projected Cap Space In 2025

The work to improve the Browns’ fortunes for 2025 began on Sunday after Cleveland’s 2024 NFL regular season came to an end in Baltimore.

Cleveland finished the campaign with a 3-14 record, earning the No. 2 overall draft pick for the April process.

The Browns will have significant work ahead identifying which player to select in the draft, hoping to use their high choice to address an immediate need for their roster.

Spotrac revealed another set of problems the Browns will encounter this offseason as the analyst showed how much projected cap space each of the top five teams in the 2025 NFL Draft will have to work with this offseason.

Those statistics show that the Browns are the only franchise among the top five that does not have cap space heading into the offseason.

Cleveland is 31st in the league with a $19 million salary cap shortfall heading into the offseason.

The top overall pick belongs to the Tennessee Titans, an organization that has $65 million in projected cap space to use this offseason.

Tennessee’s projected cap space is 15th in the league heading into the offseason.

New York will draft third, and the Giants have $57 million to work with this offseason.

The New England Patriots – a team that would have earned the top overall draft selection in 2025 with a loss in Week 18 – will draft fourth.

New England is set up nicely with $131 million in cap space, ranking first among all NFL franchises in 2025.

Jacksonville rounds out the top five teams in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Jaguars have $40 million in projected cap space to use this offseason.

NEXT:

Analyst Questions Why Browns Fired 1 Coach Last Offseason