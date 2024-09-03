Browns Nation

Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Analyst Details Dak Prescott’s Performance Against Man Coverage

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 30: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys calls a play during a training session on July 30, 2024 in Oxnard, California.
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in their season-opening contest on Sunday, a matchup that features two top-10 offenses from 2023 going against a pair of top-10 defenses.

Cleveland’s defense – which ranked first in the league in multiple categories – will line up against Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as the veteran is coming off arguably his best season in a Dallas uniform.

Analyst Brandon Loree revealed how effective Prescott was last year against man coverage – one of the Browns’ staples under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in 2023 – on X.

Loree noted on X that Prescott “earned the highest completion percentage (66.0%) and the 2nd-most yards per pass attempt (8.8) against man coverage among qualified quarterbacks last season.”

Prescott has one of the best targets possible for man coverage in wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb missed the entire preseason training camp as he held out for a new contract, a deal he signed last week that will pay him $136 million over four years.

Still, Lamb “was the most productive receiver against man coverage last season, leading the NFL with 70 targets, 49 receptions, and 794 yards (132 yards more than any other receiver),” Loree wrote on X.

The stats Loree shared were not all doom-and-gloom for the Browns, however.

Loree said that the Browns “allowed the lowest completion percentage (45.8%) and 3rd-lowest yards per pass attempt (5.6) when in man coverage last season.”

Cleveland cornerback Martin “M.J.” Emerson was dubbed “Emerson Island” for his top-five showing in man coverage, and cornerback Denzel Ward earned his third Pro Bowl appearance after the 2023 regular season.

This strength versus strength matchup should be an interesting one to watch on Sunday.

NEXT:  Browns Announce When Teams Will Wear Alternate Helmets
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

