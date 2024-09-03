Browns Announce When Teams Will Wear Alternate Helmets

The Cleveland Browns delighted fans with their return of the white facemask this season on the team’s helmets, a look that returned for the first time since the 2005 season.

In addition to the facemask, Cleveland also renewed their alternate helmet look for the third season in a row as the team will wear white helmets with orange and dark stripes down the center.

Now, the Browns are unveiling when fans can see the team in an all-white uniform this season.

Analyst John Sabol shared the Browns’ announcement on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – as Cleveland will wear alternate helmets and all-white uniforms for two road games and one home contest in 2024.

“Browns will be rocking their all-white unis/alternate white helmet for the Las Vegas (away), Denver (away) & Kansas City (home) games,” Sabol posted on the social medium.

#Browns will be rocking their all-white unis/alternate white helmet for the Las Vegas (away), Denver (away) & Kansas City (home) games.@fox8news @UniWatch — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) September 2, 2024

Cleveland will be playing on the road against the Raiders when fans will first see this look debuted in 2024.

A second road contest – a Monday night road game against Denver – will be a primetime opportunity for fans to see these uniforms on display.

Cleveland fans will be able to see them at home only once this year in what could be a pivotal contest for an AFC playoff spot as the Kansas City Chiefs come to town two weeks later.

The Browns have had multiple “white-outs” over the past two seasons, most recently at home against the New York Jets in a Thursday night primetime game where Cleveland clinched a playoff berth last season.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Sees Cowboys Secondary As Weakness Browns Can Exploit