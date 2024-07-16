Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, July 16, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Details Dustin Hopkins’ Clutch Performances Last Season

Analyst Details Dustin Hopkins’ Clutch Performances Last Season

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns after Hopkins' go ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns suffered from inconsistent kicker play in their recent past.

That’s why they appreciate the man who put an end to those struggles.

The Browns signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a three-year contract extension, and while that’s not particularly standard when it comes to this position, he’s most definitely earned that contract.

At least, that’s how Browns analyst Nick Karns feels.

He took to Twitter to celebrate this decision by remembering just how huge Hopkins was en route to the playoffs last season.

As Karns remembered, Hopkins knocked down a go-ahead field goal against the San Francisco 49ers before sinking game-winners in games against the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers and the go-ahead field goal to beat the Chicago Bears later in the season.

The Browns’ offense wasn’t always efficient or fun to watch, particularly before Joe Flacco took the reins of the team.

That made Hopkins all the more important to the team’s success last season.

He’s now been rewarded with an extension worth a whopping $15.9 million.

The 33-year-old will make $5.3 million per year on average, which is tied for the fifth-highest in the league among players in his position.

He’ll enter his second season in Berea after ten years in the league playing for the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Hopefully, he’ll continue to be as trustworthy as he was in the first season under Bubba Ventrone’s tutelage, as the Browns had already gone through a lot and desperately needed an improvement over Cade York.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals His Expectations For Nick Chubb This Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Insider Reveals His Expectations For Nick Chubb This Season

14 mins ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Receives Interesting Coaching Rank From CBS Sports

2 hours ago

Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a field goal during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Believes Dustin Hopkins' Extension Will Have Negative Effect

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Browns Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins To Make Him One Of NFL's Highest-Paid Kickers

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb Displays Impressive Strength In Viral Video

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Hanford Dixon Makes Bold Prediction About AFC North This Season

21 hours ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wyatt Teller Makes A Bold Statement About Deshaun Watson

22 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

David Njoku Recognized As Top-10 Tight End

1 day ago

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the first half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Names His Favorite 2023 Browns Victory

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio

ESPN Ranks 2 Browns Offensive Linemen Among NFL's Best

1 day ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Insider Names Top Storyline For Browns Training Camp

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Believes Amari Cooper Will Stage Hold-In During Training Camp

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Hanford Dixon

Hanford Dixon Reveals Reasons To Be Excited About The Browns

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Names Top Priority For Browns Entering Training Camp

2 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Player Has A Strong Belief About Deshaun Watson This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals Why Browns Fans Are The Best In The NFL

2 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Reveals His 'Hot Take' About Deshaun Watson This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Josh Cribbs Makes His Thoughts Clear About Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the bench during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Could Target Veteran Free Agent Safety

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns players celebrate touchdown

Analyst Shares Interesting Rank About How Frequently Browns Score First

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Shares Bold Statement Ahead Of 2024 Season

3 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 23: Leonard Fournette #5 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Browns Could Target Super Bowl Winning RB

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Receives Notable Honor

4 days ago

Dawand Jones #74 of the Cleveland Browns blocks Nolan Smith #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Video Shows Dawand Jones' Impressive Skills On Basketball Court

4 days ago

Browns Nation