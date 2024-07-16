Analyst Details Dustin Hopkins’ Clutch Performances Last Season

The Cleveland Browns suffered from inconsistent kicker play in their recent past.

That’s why they appreciate the man who put an end to those struggles.

The Browns signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a three-year contract extension, and while that’s not particularly standard when it comes to this position, he’s most definitely earned that contract.

At least, that’s how Browns analyst Nick Karns feels.

He took to Twitter to celebrate this decision by remembering just how huge Hopkins was en route to the playoffs last season.

As Karns remembered, Hopkins knocked down a go-ahead field goal against the San Francisco 49ers before sinking game-winners in games against the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers and the go-ahead field goal to beat the Chicago Bears later in the season.

Dustin Hopkins was such a big part of the Browns playoff run. The go-ahead field goal against San Francisco. The game winner against Baltimore. The game winners against Pittsburgh. The go-ahead field goal against Chicago. CHEERS TO 3 MORE YEARSpic.twitter.com/G36UNiFFGV — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) July 15, 2024

The Browns’ offense wasn’t always efficient or fun to watch, particularly before Joe Flacco took the reins of the team.

That made Hopkins all the more important to the team’s success last season.

He’s now been rewarded with an extension worth a whopping $15.9 million.

The 33-year-old will make $5.3 million per year on average, which is tied for the fifth-highest in the league among players in his position.

He’ll enter his second season in Berea after ten years in the league playing for the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Hopefully, he’ll continue to be as trustworthy as he was in the first season under Bubba Ventrone’s tutelage, as the Browns had already gone through a lot and desperately needed an improvement over Cade York.

