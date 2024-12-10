Analyst Details Why The Browns Lost Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns traveled to Pittsburgh looking to sweep the season series against their hated divisional rivals.

The Browns haven’t won a regular season game in Pittsburgh since 2003, and they weren’t particularly close to doing so on Sunday, either.

According to Thomas Valentine of ProFootballFocus, it all had to do with the defensive pressure that was put on Jameis Winston:

“Winston was sacked three times and struggled immensely when pressured by the Steelers defense. He was pressured on 40% of his dropbacks, completing just 5-of-15 pass attempts for 50 yards, a touchdown and an interception when pressured,” Valentine said.

Outside of that, Winston did a solid job for the most part.

Kadarius Toney had two costly mistakes, one of which stopped the team’s momentum as they tried to put together a late rally.

That may have sealed his fate with the organization, as he didn’t get many opportunities to showcase his skills and clearly failed to make the most of that chance.

With the loss, the Browns have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

They’re currently slated to get the No. 5 pick in the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft.

They must maximize their assets and their value ahead of a crucial offseason.

This was a disappointing season, but there’s always a chance to find the franchise’s savior in the offseason.

