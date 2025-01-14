Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, January 14, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Executive Doesn’t Make 2nd Round Of Interviews With Titans

Browns Executive Doesn’t Make 2nd Round Of Interviews With Titans

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Executive Doesn’t Make 2nd Round Of Interviews With Titans
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns almost lost one of their top decision-makers.

They granted the Tennessee Titans permission to interview assistant GM Catherine Hickman for their general manager position.

Fortunately for the team, it seems like they will go in a different direction.

As Scott Petrak shows on X, the Titans won’t bring her back for a second interview.

Hickman has an extensive background in similar positions.

She was hired as the football operations coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 and has served as the Browns’ assistant general manager and vice president of football operations since 2022.

On top of that, she had previously worked for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.

She worked her way up from there, starting as an intern and eventually being appointed their assistant GM.

She later worked for the Toronto Argonauts before heading to the National Football League.

This will be a make-or-break offseason for the Browns, so it will be better to have all hands on deck to revamp this roster and get it back on the right track after one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory.

NEXT:  Insider Notes Big Blunder By Browns In 2020 NFL Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation