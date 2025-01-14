Browns Executive Doesn’t Make 2nd Round Of Interviews With Titans

The Cleveland Browns almost lost one of their top decision-makers.

They granted the Tennessee Titans permission to interview assistant GM Catherine Hickman for their general manager position.

Fortunately for the team, it seems like they will go in a different direction.

As Scott Petrak shows on X, the Titans won’t bring her back for a second interview.

Browns assistant GM/VP of football operations Catherine Hickman interviewed but isn’t on this list. https://t.co/iC3ruWZj15 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) January 13, 2025

Hickman has an extensive background in similar positions.

She was hired as the football operations coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 and has served as the Browns’ assistant general manager and vice president of football operations since 2022.

On top of that, she had previously worked for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.

She worked her way up from there, starting as an intern and eventually being appointed their assistant GM.

She later worked for the Toronto Argonauts before heading to the National Football League.

This will be a make-or-break offseason for the Browns, so it will be better to have all hands on deck to revamp this roster and get it back on the right track after one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory.

NEXT:

Insider Notes Big Blunder By Browns In 2020 NFL Draft