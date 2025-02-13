Analyst Downplays Recent Buzz About Rumored Browns QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is slightly more than two months away.

Now that the 2024 NFL season is over, fans of every team in the league have shifted their attention to the draft, whether their first team has the first or last pick.

The draft represents hope and life for NFL franchises, an opportunity for teams to acquire a player that can impact their organization for a long time.

With that being said, the Browns have a lot more pressing needs than the Philadelphia Eagles, for instance, who are well-rounded at every position.

The Browns need a quarterback, which is high on their priority list, and despite there not being a lot of blue-chip quarterback prospects this year, rumors are circulating that they looking to draft one in April.

Shedeur Sanders’ name has been thrown out there a lot recently, but analyst Daryl Ruiter warned fans to calm down for the time being in a recent episode of “It’s Always Gameday.”

“If you hear a lot of talk coming out of that building about Shedeur Sanders, I would take it with a grain of salt at this point,” Ruiter said.

Ruiter mentioned that Andrew Berry is keeping his cards close to his vest on who the team does and doesn’t like.

While Sanders recently indicated that he has a top-30 visit with the Browns, which made fans excited, he will likely have plenty of other visits along the way.

Meeting with a team certainly doesn’t mean that they are going to draft a player, so for the time being, this will be nothing more than an exploratory conversation, which they’re likely to have with plenty of other athletes over the next two months.

