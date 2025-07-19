Analyst Drops Brutal Forecast For Browns This Season

The Cleveland Browns continue to face harsh criticism from analysts who question their quarterback situation, draft decisions and overall direction heading into the 2025 season.

Many view the franchise as stuck in limbo, particularly after choosing to sign star pass rusher Myles Garrett to a huge contract extension amid a rebuild.

The latest wave of pessimism arrived from Vic Tafur of The Athletic, who delivered a particularly bleak assessment of Cleveland’s win total in 2025.

“Cleveland Browns under 4.5 (+145),” Tafur wrote. “Joe Flacco is back to save the day, assuming he beats out Kenny Pickett. Your mother told you never to assume, but she loves Flacco. And Shedeur Sanders should get a much-needed win and beat out Dillon Gabriel for the No. 3 job, as the Browns will learn you can’t draft a short quarterback in the third round just because he has a firm handshake and intangibles. The Browns should have traded Myles Garrett to get more draft picks for the inevitable rebuild, but they didn’t — which will suck in some over-4.5 win players. Sorry, guys. The Browns are definitely starting 0-5, and maybe 0-8.”

The prediction centers on Cleveland’s crowded quarterback competition, where Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders are battling for playing time.

Though Tafur dismissed Gabriel’s third-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, he has shown impressive poise and accuracy throughout training camp.

Sanders has exceeded expectations as well, completing more than 77 percent of his passes during offseason practices.

The Browns do face a challenging early schedule, opening against playoff-contending teams including the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

However, predicting an 0-8 start may overlook the defensive foundation that remains around Garrett.

Cleveland’s front office made strategic moves to address key weaknesses.

The offensive line received reinforcements, while promising rookies like running back Dylan Sampson and defensive lineman Mason Graham could be starters.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski overhauled his offensive staff, taking over play-calling while promoting Tommy Rees to coordinator.

Critics may view the Browns as a team in transition, but writing them off ignores their potential for improvement.

