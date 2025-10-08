Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Analyst Drops Surprising Deshaun Watson Prediction

Ernesto Cova
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns needed to make a change at quarterback.

Joe Flacco didn’t give them much at the position before being traded, and with two rookies there, it was just a matter of time before someone else took the reins of the offense.

Dillon Gabriel did a fairly decent job in his debut.

He played mistake-free football against a tough defense, and it wasn’t bad at all for someone making his first career start while playing overseas.

Then again, it seems like most fans and analysts aren’t sold on him.

Notably, that includes Anthony Lima, who recently stirred the pot on social media by predicting that Deshaun Watson would suit up and play this season:

“4 will play this year,” Lima posted on X.

Truth be told, that would be the most monumental failure of the Kevin Stefanski-Andrew Berry era.

There’s simply no need to go back to Watson, not even if he’s healthy.

If Gabriel fails to get the job done or to prove that he can be a starter, the Browns should turn to Shedeur Sanders.

And if he also struggles, that will most likely mean the Browns are on pace to pick in the top three in next year’s NFL Draft, thus making the need for Watson to take over even less logical.

Deshaun Watson should’ve played his last snap as a Brown, and getting him back on the field would only be a disservice to the organization and to the fan base.

At this point, even Bailey Zappe should get a chance to take the field before Watson.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation