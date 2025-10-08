Insider Gives Eye-Opening Take On Kevin Stefanski’s Job Security

For nearly three decades, the Cleveland Browns have failed to find any consistency at the quarterback position.

It’s the most important position in team sports, and as such, it’s easy to understand why the team has struggled to stay competitive.

Notably, that’s also why Mary Kay Cabot still gives Kevin Stefanski a pass.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the renowned Browns insider believes Kevin Stefanski is not on the hot seat and pointed to the team’s failure at quarterback as the main reason behind their struggles.

“It’s hard to win football games when you don’t have your QB yet. Having said that, I know how painful it is for Browns fans to watch what Baker Mayfield is doing. If he keeps playing like this, he could win a Super Bowl. To add insult to all this injury, Baker is out there doing his thing,” Cabot said.

Of course, watching Baker Mayfield play like a legitimate MVP candidate somewhere else has to be infuriating, especially considering that he was also coached by Kevin Stefanski.

Still, Cabot has a valid point here.

There’s only so much anybody can do with a subpar quarterback, even an offensive guru.

The Browns are still paying the price of the Deshaun Watson trade, and Stefanski still coached the team to the playoffs with Joe Flacco at the helm in 2023.

That being said, this team is now 4-18 in its last 22 games, and they’ve only scored at least 20 points three times during that span.

Even if Stefanski isn’t entirely to blame—or at least not the only one—someone still has to be held accountable for this situation.

The Browns have too much talent to have a 1-4 record.

Someone will have to step up, and if Stefanski doesn’t figure things out with Dillon Gabriel, he might have to be the team’s scapegoat.

