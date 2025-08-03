Analyst Floats Bold Trade Idea For Browns’ Defense

The Cleveland Browns already have the best pass-rusher in the league.

They already have a rookie with the potential to be the top defensive tackle in the game.

However, all good things can get better.

With that in mind, Eric Edholm of NFL.com made a case for the Browns to go after Micah Parsons as well:

“The Browns’ salary cap situation isn’t ideal, still weighed down by Deshaun Watson’s contract and committed to paying Myles Garrett more than $123 million guaranteed over the next few years. That would be a lot to pay two defenders, with Parsons likely seeking a deal that will reset the market at his position,” Edholm wrote. “But for a team possibly turning to a young QB this year, or someone else next year, there’s justification for loading up on defense. A Parsons-Garrett pass-rush duo would also be borderline unfair, potentially one of the best pairings ever, and we know Garrett has been publicly supportive of Parsons’ pursuit for a new contract. It would be a fascinating, if unlikely, mode of rebuilding the Browns.”

Parsons has finally requested a trade after his very public back-and-forth with the Dallas Cowboys.

He is a dynamic force who can line up almost everywhere at the line of scrimmage, and a three-headed monster of him, Garrett, and Mason Graham is what most defensive coordinators dream of.

Of course, from that to say that the Browns will be interested in his services or in the mix to acquire him is a big stretch.

The Browns seem to be on friendly terms with the Cowboys, as they already took Amari Cooper off their hands a few years ago, so they could look to get Parsons as well.

This looks like a long shot, but it’s definitely worth dreaming of.

