Analyst Floats Intriguing RB Option For Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ biggest draft needs heading into a pivotal 2026 draft are obviously left tackle and wide receiver, but as we learned from last year’s shocking trade down from No. 2 to No. 5 and the fact that they drafted two quarterbacks in the middle rounds, you never know what to expect with this team. Using the sixth and 24th picks to address those two major needs seems like the consensus path to take, but GM Andrew Berry could have another trick or two up his sleeve.

Not only do the Browns have two firsts to work with, but they have seven other picks at their disposal as well. It’s anybody’s guess what they’ll do outside of LT and WR, but one analyst recently shared an idea.

During a recent episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Garrett Bush had an out of the box suggestion for the Browns after Round 1. He proposed that the Browns should select running back Jadarian Price out of Notre Dame.

“I’m looking to bolster that offensive backfield. Quinshon Judkins is coming back; give me Jadarian Price from Notre Dame. He didn’t get a lot of shine when he was at Notre Dame because he had Love in front of him. We also had a back in Quinshon Judkins that split time with Mr. Henderson at Ohio State, and he turned out fine. I want another running back,” said Bush.

Price has been mocked as high as a late-first round pick and is likely going to be the first running back off the board after his Notre Dame teammate, Jeremiyah Love. If the Browns want him, they might have to take him 39th overall in the second round, which would be wildly aggressive for a team that doesn’t really need a running back that badly.

Judkins had a promising rookie year despite breaking his leg at the end of the year. Dylan Sampson showed some flashes as well, so it would be discouraging to see this team use a second-round pick on a running back just one year after using a second and a fourth-rounder on two rookie running backs.

Cleveland’s draft needs are well documented. Running back is not among those needs, so if Berry takes a big swing on another running back, he’d better be right.

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Browns Showing Interest In Intriguing Kicker Prospect