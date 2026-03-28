Browns Showing Interest In Intriguing Kicker Prospect

The Cleveland Browns still have a number of issues heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. They have nine picks, including the sixth and 24th overall selections, so there is plenty of ammo available to fill the gaping voids at left tackle and wide receiver.

One area of the team that could also still use some improvement is special teams, which was one of the worst units in the league in 2025. However, rookie Andre Szmyt had a solid rookie year at kicker, but apparently it wasn’t enough to stop the Browns from doing some homework on an upcoming kicker prospect in the ’26 class.

Green Bay Packers insider Easton Butler recently shared that Northern Illinois kicker Andrew Glass received some interest from the Browns at his recent Pro Day. He had a solid day kicking and missed just two kicks, both of which were from at least 50 yards.

“NIU K Andrew Glass received interest from the #Browns and #Bears at his Pro Day. Glass was 8/10 on FGs, only missing a 50 on the top of the upright and 60L,” Butler posted on X.

NIU K Andrew Glass received interest from the #Browns and #Bears at his Pro Day. Glass was 8/10 on FGs, only missing a 50 on the top of the upright and 60L. pic.twitter.com/OQXuUBsUgi — Easton Butler (@Easton__Butler) March 27, 2026

Glass made just 74.2 percent of his kicks in his five years of college with a long of 50 yards, but he has the type of powerful leg that could translate to the next level if he can continue improving his accuracy. He may not have the numbers or the pedigree to even get drafted, so if the Browns saw something they liked, he could probably be had as a seventh-round pick or an undrafted free agent.

It’s interesting that the Browns are already looking at kicking prospects when Szmyt was far from the team’s biggest issue last season. Szmyt missed just three of his 27 field goal attempts last season, and two of those misses were from beyond 40 yards, including just one miss in six attempts past 50 yards.

It never hurts to do some homework on areas of potential improvement, but hopefully this doesn’t rattle Szmyt and sap him of any confidence. He was one of the few bright spots of this team last year, and hopefully he can lock down the kicker position for a long time.

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Insider Points Out Critical Issue For Browns