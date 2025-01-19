Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, January 19, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Gives Hope To Browns Fans About Having The No. 2 Pick

Analyst Gives Hope To Browns Fans About Having The No. 2 Pick

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Gives Hope To Browns Fans About Having The No. 2 Pick
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns won just three games this past season.

Their roster was good enough to be much more competitive than that.

However, poor quarterback play and some tough luck stood in the way.

That’s why Tom Withers of the AP wanted Browns fans to feel comfort and encouragement about the future.

Following the Washington Commanders’ big win over the Detroit Lions, Withers reminded everyone that the Commanders, just like the Browns, had the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft.

Of course, not many scouts are gushing about Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders as they did about Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels last season.

Then again, we’ve often seen players outplay their draft stock.

Daniels, as superlative as he’s been, also had some concerns and faced criticism.

Some scouts thought he would be too brittle to endure the NFL’s physicality, while others questioned whether he could make plays with his legs like he did in college.

Fast forward to today, and it’s safe to assume that those people were wrong.

C.J. Stroud helped turn around the Houston Texas and led them to a playoff win in his rookie season.

As a first-year player, Daniels is one win away from reaching the Super Bowl.

There are many factors involved, including luck and health, but recent history has shown that it can definitely happen with the right guy at the helm.

NEXT:  Insider Believes Browns Could Make Surprise Pick At No. 2
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation