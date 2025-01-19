Analyst Gives Hope To Browns Fans About Having The No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns won just three games this past season.

Their roster was good enough to be much more competitive than that.

However, poor quarterback play and some tough luck stood in the way.

That’s why Tom Withers of the AP wanted Browns fans to feel comfort and encouragement about the future.

Following the Washington Commanders’ big win over the Detroit Lions, Withers reminded everyone that the Commanders, just like the Browns, had the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft.

Washington had the No. 2 pick in last year's draft, Browns fans. It can happen with the right QB. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 19, 2025

Of course, not many scouts are gushing about Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders as they did about Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels last season.

Then again, we’ve often seen players outplay their draft stock.

Daniels, as superlative as he’s been, also had some concerns and faced criticism.

Some scouts thought he would be too brittle to endure the NFL’s physicality, while others questioned whether he could make plays with his legs like he did in college.

Fast forward to today, and it’s safe to assume that those people were wrong.

C.J. Stroud helped turn around the Houston Texas and led them to a playoff win in his rookie season.

As a first-year player, Daniels is one win away from reaching the Super Bowl.

There are many factors involved, including luck and health, but recent history has shown that it can definitely happen with the right guy at the helm.

