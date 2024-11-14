Browns Nation

Thursday, November 14, 2024
Analyst Suggests Mike Vrabel Will Be Top Coaching Candidate In 2025

BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 14: Coaching and personnel consultant Mike Vrabel of the Cleveland Browns watches a drill during a joint training camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2024 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was named the NFL Coach of the Year for the second time in four seasons last season after leading his squad to an improbable AFC playoff berth.

That’s why many analysts believe that despite the Browns’ 2-7 record, the team will keep the fifth-year head coach for another season in 2025.

Still, the coaching shakeup for assistant coaches after the season could be seismic as several may not be retained for next year.

One coach may also be a top candidate for another head coach opportunity next season.

In a recent article, Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr listed Vrabel among his top coaching candidates for the 2025 cycle, praising the consultant for his work with the Browns and the lack of success from his former team this season.

“The Browns have struggled mightily in 2024, though Mike Vrabel, the longtime Titans head coach, seemed to be a valuable addition to the staff,” Orr wrote, adding, “Anecdotally, Vrabel has garnered the respect of coaches in that building and is one of the hotter names on the cycle, especially given the way Tennessee has struggled in his absence.”

Like Cleveland, Tennessee is 2-7 this season under new head coach Brian Callahan.

Orr connected Vrabel to multiple potential job openings, adding the Las Vegas Raiders and his current team as a landing spot should the Browns move on from Stefanski.

The writer praised Vrabel’s leadership and personal skills as other reasons he will garner consideration this offseason.

“Vrabel is a strong presence and would be a valuable addition, especially for a franchise struggling to garner an identity,” Orr wrote, adding, “I’ve heard nothing but positive things about Vrabel’s interpersonal skills in Cleveland.

