Browns Nation

Friday, July 12, 2024
Analyst Gives Strong Take On Browns Fanbase

By
Cleveland Browns fan
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

By design, talk radio hosts will disagree with each other to provide compelling content.

Yet ESPN veteran radio host Evan Cohen’s recent spate with “Unsportsmanlike” host Michelle Smallmon was different.

When asked which fan bases are the NFL’s best, Smallmon provided a top-five list with the Pittsburgh Steelers ranking first.

The UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio Twitter account shared a video clip of Cohen’s passionate dissent, leading the veteran host to make a strong statement about a fellow AFC North rival’s fanbase.

“The Browns fans are the best in all of sports,” Cohen said.

When asked to back up that claim, Cohen did.

“There’s no fanbase that has experienced worse times than that fan base, and they stay with them,” the host explained.

Cohen pointed to how the fanbase continued to support the franchise despite losing its team to Baltimore in the 1990s.

The radio host said Cleveland continued to sell out the stadium after its rebirth because of its supportive fanbase.

Browns fans continued to support the team despite its futile run for much of the past two decades, Cohen added.

“There has not been a lot to love, and (the fans) absolutely love them,” Cohen emphasized.

Cohen then pivoted to attacking Smallmon’s rankings, noting that being a Steelers fan is easy because the team has been a successful franchise thanks to its stability over the past five decades.

He also dismissed the New York Jets as a top-five fan base, basing his argument on living in the city for much of the past two decades.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation