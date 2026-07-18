Analyst Has An Encouraging Projection For 2 Browns Rookies

The NFL has had at least one rookie wide receiver emerge as a star in the past three seasons. Puka Nacua, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Tetairoa McMillan all became dangerous players in their first year.

This season, the Cleveland Browns have two rookie wideouts who could potentially perform at that level. It would provide a great lift to an offense that has recently ranked among the league’s worst.

CBS Sports fantasy football analyst Jamey Eisenberg has an encouraging projection for Browns rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, based on their potential target share and touchdowns, respectively.

“The Browns spent a first-round pick in the NFL Draft on Concepcion and a second-round pick on Boston. I give the slight nod to Concepcion, who just had 61 catches for 919 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games at Texas A&M in 2025. He could lead Cleveland in targets. Boston has earned rave reviews this offseason, and he had 62 catches for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games at Washington in 2025. He should be a big-play threat, and he could lead the Browns in touchdowns,” Eisenberg wrote.

While Concepcion or Boston may not approach the first-year numbers of Nabers’ 109 receptions, Nacua’s 1,486 yards, or Thomas’ 10 touchdowns, they do have an excellent opportunity to be the primary weapons in Cleveland’s passing game this season. Either one of them could potentially take over the Browns’ No. 1 wide receiver role from veteran Jerry Jeudy and put themselves in position as an Offensive Rookie of the Year contender.

They will have plenty of competition for that honor. Concepcion, at No. 24 overall, was the fourth wide receiver taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, behind Carnell Tate (No. 4), Jordyn Tyson (No. 8), and Makai Lemon (No. 20). Cleveland selected Concepcion instead of Omar Cooper Jr., who went at No. 30.

Then, after De’Zhaun Stribling was chosen with the first pick of the second round at No. 33, the Browns considered themselves very fortunate to find Boston still available at No. 39. He is seen as one of the biggest bargains of the draft and was a standout at Cleveland’s minicamps throughout the spring.

Concepcion also made a solid impression and is seen by at least one Browns insider as potentially their best rookie this season, a group that includes No. 9 overall pick Spencer Fano, an offensive tackle. The receiver has also been seen building chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson in the lead-up to training camp.

The Browns have to hope that the internal competition between their rookie receivers will push each of them to great heights.

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