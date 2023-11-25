Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Has Blunt Response To Expectations About Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Analyst Has Blunt Response To Expectations About Dorian Thompson-Robinson

By

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

 

Dorian Thompson-Robinson started the season as a backup rookie quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, who nobody thought would see any playing time.

That was especially true after a woeful start in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, where Thompson-Robinson threw for just 121 yards and three interceptions.

However, the Browns have lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season-ending injury, and his backup PJ Walker has been anything but impressive.

As such, the Browns turned back to Thompson-Robinson last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While he certainly didn’t blow people away with his performance, Thompson-Robinson did just enough to get Cleveland the victory.

However, despite getting the win and moving to 1-1 in his young career, not everyone is enthused at the idea of having Thompson-Robinson starting beneath center for the foreseeable future.

For one, Browns insider, Tony Grossi, is particularly unimpressed and doesn’t have big expectations for the rookie out of UCLA (via Tony Grossi on Twitter.)

There’s no doubt that Thompson-Robinson has struggled to find open receivers and has yet to take any real shots down the field.

He also has the same issue that all rookies do of making bad decisions from time to time.

However, Thompson-Robinson showed poise and maturity last Sunday against the Steelers as he guided the Browns into field goal range on the final drive of the game.

It was easily Thompson-Robinson’s most impressive drive in the contest, and it set up Dustin Hopkins for a game-winning, last-second field goal.

If the Browns have any hope of making a playoff run, however, Thompson-Robinson will have to play that way consistently, or he’ll likely hand over the starting job to the newly acquired veteran, Joe Flacco.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Expectations For Dorian Thompson-Robinson

32 mins ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Analyst Notes Concerning Browns Stat Prior To Broncos Game

37 mins ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Greg Newsome II Details How Browns Plan To Play Without Key Defender

2 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Names 1 Key Absence For The Browns This Sunday

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Are Close To Tying A Notable Streak This Season

3 hours ago

browns helmet

Browns Rule Out 2 Veterans For Broncos Game

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Has 'Fun' Description For His Time In Cleveland

19 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Reporter Shares Browns’ Cleats For Special Event

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome II Has Funny Response To Teammate's Message

23 hours ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Troll Steelers With Thanksgiving 'Tradition'

1 day ago

browns locker room with helmets

Browns CB Sends Strong Message To Doubters

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Star Defender Has Unexpected Injury

2 days ago

Mike Ford #28 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after intercepting a ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Players Have Special Plans To Celebrate Thanksgiving

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Leads The NFL In Major Defensive Stat

2 days ago

Ronnie Hickman #33, Martin Emerson Jr. #23, and Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate with fans after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Has A Message For Fans On Expectations

3 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Shares His Thoughts On Joe Flacco

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Legend Urges Team To Employ 1 Specific Strategy On Offense

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Sends Quick Message Following Surgery

3 days ago

Jaylen Warren #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball while being tackled by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Sends Strong Message After Big Win Over Steelers

4 days ago

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a defensive play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Defense Holds Huge Lead In Notable NFL Category

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Numbers Show The Browns Have Found A Gem On Offense

4 days ago

Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets warms up at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Browns Insider Shares Big Update About Joe Flacco's Workout

4 days ago

Sione Takitaki #44 and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate in the third quarter against the against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Browns' Challenging Path To 7-3 Record

4 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Numbers Show The Browns Have Surpassed The Chiefs In Offensive Category This Season

4 days ago

Browns Are Close To Tying A Notable Streak This Season

No more pages to load