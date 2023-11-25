Analyst Has Blunt Response To Expectations About Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson started the season as a backup rookie quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, who nobody thought would see any playing time.

That was especially true after a woeful start in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, where Thompson-Robinson threw for just 121 yards and three interceptions.

However, the Browns have lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season-ending injury, and his backup PJ Walker has been anything but impressive.

As such, the Browns turned back to Thompson-Robinson last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While he certainly didn’t blow people away with his performance, Thompson-Robinson did just enough to get Cleveland the victory.

However, despite getting the win and moving to 1-1 in his young career, not everyone is enthused at the idea of having Thompson-Robinson starting beneath center for the foreseeable future.

For one, Browns insider, Tony Grossi, is particularly unimpressed and doesn’t have big expectations for the rookie out of UCLA (via Tony Grossi on Twitter.)

There’s no doubt that Thompson-Robinson has struggled to find open receivers and has yet to take any real shots down the field.

He also has the same issue that all rookies do of making bad decisions from time to time.

However, Thompson-Robinson showed poise and maturity last Sunday against the Steelers as he guided the Browns into field goal range on the final drive of the game.

It was easily Thompson-Robinson’s most impressive drive in the contest, and it set up Dustin Hopkins for a game-winning, last-second field goal.

If the Browns have any hope of making a playoff run, however, Thompson-Robinson will have to play that way consistently, or he’ll likely hand over the starting job to the newly acquired veteran, Joe Flacco.